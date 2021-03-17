BASIC Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, BASIC has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $33.53 million and $12.46 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.88 or 0.00455273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00136279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00055115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00077608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.00571307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,409,596,166 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

