Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 11th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS BNAUF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 591,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 41.75 and a quick ratio of 41.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $271.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.77. Battle North Gold has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BNAUF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Battle North Gold from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Battle North Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Battle North Gold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

