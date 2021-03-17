Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Shares Up 7.9%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.51. 5,391,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 6,817,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $105.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. Equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

