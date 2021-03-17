Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.55

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.55 and last traded at $101.55, with a volume of 2565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAMXF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.03.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

