Beam (BEAM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.67 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Beam has a market cap of $77.74 million and approximately $29.67 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,822,640 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

