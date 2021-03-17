Beaxy (BXY) 1-Day Volume Tops $11,986.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Beaxy has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $11,986.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00646410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025285 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

