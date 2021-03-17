Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.84

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 11811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

BZH has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03. The company has a market cap of $679.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.