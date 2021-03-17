Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,187,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.27. 7,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

