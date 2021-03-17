Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 32,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 272,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 93,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $239.55 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

