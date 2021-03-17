Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Head to Head Contrast

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.2% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and 5.11% 13.30% 5.60% Silk Road Medical -53.66% -40.79% -24.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Becton, Dickinson and and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and 0 6 7 0 2.54 Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus price target of $281.55, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus price target of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and and Silk Road Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and $17.12 billion 4.07 $874.00 million $10.20 23.49 Silk Road Medical $63.35 million 28.50 -$52.42 million ($1.36) -38.63

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Silk Road Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for high-throughput single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

