Beetle Coin (BEET) Hits Market Capitalization of $596,173.67

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 109.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 66.3% higher against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $596,173.67 and $889,888.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 258,727,119 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.