Beldex Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0749 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $73.45 million and approximately $18,852.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 104% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.