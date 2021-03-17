Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.14

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.14 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.40). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.38), with a volume of 12,959 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £64.27 million and a PE ratio of 13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

Belvoir Group Company Profile (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates three property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 365 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

