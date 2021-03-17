Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,573.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $32.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,154.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BHE. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

