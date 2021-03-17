Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.
Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,573.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $32.16.
Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.
A number of research firms have commented on BHE. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.
About Benchmark Electronics
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.
Featured Article: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.