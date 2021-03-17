Benchmark Increases OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target to $11.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $6.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 114.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCX. BTIG Research started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

OCX stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 6,282,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 260,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 423,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 194,350 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

