Beowulf Reaches Market Cap of $12.10 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Beowulf has a total market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $1,093.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beowulf token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.92 or 0.00452838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00061442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00137929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.97 or 0.00574743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

