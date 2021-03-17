Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ING Group upgraded bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. 217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $11.76.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

