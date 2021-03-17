Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the February 11th total of 501,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRY. Johnson Rice raised shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

BRY opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.94. Berry has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 267.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

