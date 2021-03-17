BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 31.8% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $367,924.73 and $3,762.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

