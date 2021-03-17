Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Sells $48,952.50 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Michael P. Marrone sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,299.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BGFV traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 39,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $352.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

