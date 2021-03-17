Bigbom (BBO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $436,650.06

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Bigbom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bigbom has a market cap of $436,650.06 and $75,202.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00052487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.00640461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069986 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025082 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00033737 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

BBO is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

