Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,000 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for 8.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.39% of Bilibili worth $110,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,421,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,695,000 after purchasing an additional 582,800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,522,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,317,000 after purchasing an additional 317,836 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 24.0% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 1,344,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,938,000 after purchasing an additional 260,009 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.20. 40,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.