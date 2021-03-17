Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,874 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bilibili worth $26,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $8.04 on Wednesday, reaching $105.27. The company had a trading volume of 165,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,535,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

