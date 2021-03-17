Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,028 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $321,275.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,511.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajesh A. Aji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,736 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $506,433.60.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.43. 1,351,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,703. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day moving average is $126.22.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bill.com by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after buying an additional 97,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bill.com by 817.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

