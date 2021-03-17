BillionHappiness (BHC) Price Up 1.1% This Week

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One BillionHappiness token can now be purchased for about $111.06 or 0.00199891 BTC on popular exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $388,539.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BillionHappiness Token Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,327 tokens. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com

BillionHappiness Token Trading

