Binance Coin Price Tops $255.30 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $39.45 billion and approximately $1.97 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $255.30 or 0.00460568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00063192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00144308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00056281 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00080188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00580191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

