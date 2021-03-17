Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.83 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $3.83 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.55 or 0.00645924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025277 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,069,984,556 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

