Bintex Futures Reaches Market Cap of $98,130.40 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $98,130.40 and $1.96 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.11 or 0.00451119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00061498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00139096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00076841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00572781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.