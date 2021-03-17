Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

