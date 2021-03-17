BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Shares Up 17.1%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s stock price shot up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.59. 470,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 345,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The company has a market cap of $57.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

