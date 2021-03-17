BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $380.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $90,214. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth $6,615,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 696,022 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 602,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 739.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 371,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 327,286 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

