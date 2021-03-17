BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) PT Lowered to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $380.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $90,214 over the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 602,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

