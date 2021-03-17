Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Trading 9.2% Higher

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $23.73. Approximately 141,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 117,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.33.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,656,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000.

About Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

