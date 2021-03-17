BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Trading Up 9%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 10,110,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 36,324,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98.
About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
