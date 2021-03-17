BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Trading Up 9%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) rose 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 10,110,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 36,324,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,103.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

