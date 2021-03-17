Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 6.4%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.29. 19,838,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 76,762,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNGO. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

