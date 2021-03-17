Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,319.40

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,319.40 ($56.43) and traded as high as GBX 4,350 ($56.83). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 4,275 ($55.85), with a volume of 3,059 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £222.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,319.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,196.95.

About Bioventix (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

