Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $951,789.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $40.80 million and $951,789.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $90.67 or 0.00154756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023167 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000170 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.