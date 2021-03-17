Bitblocks Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $780,165.78 and approximately $2,150.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,081.41 or 0.99949599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00035272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012444 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9,252.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00083804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 264,054,789 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.