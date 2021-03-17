BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $2.70 million and $1.08 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00052492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00647396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00025022 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034048 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

