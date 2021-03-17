Bitcloud Reaches Market Cap of $701,375.38 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $701,375.38 and $620.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 212% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,738.49 or 1.00240076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00036844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.00405568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00292591 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.83 or 0.00773012 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5,259.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00087574 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,034,819 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

