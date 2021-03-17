BitCoal 24-Hour Volume Tops $626.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. BitCoal has a market cap of $36,991.91 and $626.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 61% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00401016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1,023.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

