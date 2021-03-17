Bitcoin Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.58 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $521.45 or 0.00938550 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $9.74 billion and $2.58 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,558.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.98 or 0.00347350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00032116 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002619 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,682,119 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

