Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $119,122.17 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00245063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00091485 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

