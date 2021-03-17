Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Tops $1.50 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $1,448.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00248633 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00091902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00054897 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

