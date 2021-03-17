Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $651.33 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.65 billion and approximately $651.33 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for about $195.20 or 0.00333270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $538.10 or 0.00918734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00031709 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,680,464 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

