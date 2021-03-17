Bitcoinus Reaches 1-Day Volume of $85.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $17,365.25 and $85.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,130.44 or 1.00196796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00035477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7,017.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00087642 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

