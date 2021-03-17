BitGreen (BITG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,378.00

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $13,378.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00233957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002115 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00010623 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

