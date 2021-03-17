BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One BitMax Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $787.37 million and $12.62 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.54 or 0.00636812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00024988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033539 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

