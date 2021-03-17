Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0052

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $51,188.91 and approximately $31.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023033 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,775,276 coins and its circulating supply is 9,775,272 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

