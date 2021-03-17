Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $51,188.91 and $31.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023033 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,775,276 coins and its circulating supply is 9,775,272 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

